Capitol Notebook:Iowa Senate honors retiring Bolkcom for 24-year Statehouse career

DES MOINES — He started out as the “scrappy” kid from a family of nine who grew up helping his father drive around professional wrestling stars like Andre the Giant.

He became the liberal lion in the Iowa Senate, a fierce frontman on issues like medical marijuana, protections for LGBTQ Iowans, and a public smoking ban.

The Iowa Senate on Tuesday honored the 24-year career of Sen. Joe Bolkcom, a Democrat from Iowa City, with a resolution passed by the chamber and remarks from many colleagues, both Democrat and Republican.

“He grew up scrappy. He grew up working, doing hard work,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha. “He’s always been and will always be the guy who sticks up for those who are down.”

Republicans praised Bolkcom for his sharp wit during floor debate — when he is often critical of the current majority party’s policy — but also being helpful and willing to work across the aisle.

“You truly have the heart of Iowa in every policy you undertake,” said Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona. “And while we might not agree on every issue, you are compelling, you are well-educated, and you always have the care of your constituents first.”

Bolkcom said he considered it a “responsibility and honor” to represent Iowa City in the Iowa Legislature, and noted he has often called it “one of the best political jobs.” He also stated his concern for the current state of political discourse and the future of American democracy.

“I leave here with much more than I brought,” Bolkcom said.

PREGNANCY SUPPORT: The state would spend $1 million to partner with nonprofit organizations that provide counseling, guidance and other information to pregnant mothers with the goal of reducing abortions, under a new program proposed by Senate Republicans and approved by the Senate.

Senate File 2381 would create the “more options for maternal support” program, or MOMS, which was designed similar to a program in Texas, under Iowa’s human services department.

Democrats who opposed the Iowa bill pointed to issues with fraud in the Texas program. Republicans said the Iowa proposal contains oversight mechanisms that they believe will prevent fraud in the new program.

The bill passed on a 32-16 vote, with two Democrats joining Republicans in support. It now moves to the House for consideration there.

INMATE DIES: Amel Frederick Lueth, 73, was pronounced dead due to natural causes April 2 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Lueth had been serving a 30-year maximum term for multiple counts in Story County of prohibited acts — manufacturing, delivering, conspiring or possessing less than 50 kilograms of marijuana. His sentence began May 31, 2012.

CALL BEFORE YOU DIG: The Iowa Utilities Board joins the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, Iowa One Call and Common Ground Iowa to remind Iowans during National Safe Digging Month to always schedule a utility location request through Iowa One Call or by calling 811 prior to beginning any digging work. Calling 811 is free — and it’s the law.

Iowa law requires any resident or professional excavator contact 811 or Iowa One Call a minimum of two business days before digging to prevent serious injuries, utility service disruptions, and possible costly repairs that could occur when buried gas, electric, communications, water, or sewer lines are damaged.

