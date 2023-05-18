Iowa’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in April, down to 2.7% from 2.8% in March.
The drop continues a downward trend for the unemployment rate from 3.1% in the fall of last year. The national unemployment rate for March was 3.4%.
"Iowa continues to have a strong labor market, and fantastic opportunities remain for those seeking jobs,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development
in a news release.
The labor force added 4,300 new workers in April, and the number of Iowans with jobs increased by 5,800 to 1.68 million.
There are nearly 47,000 people unemployed in the state, while the Iowa Workforce Development website lists 71,600 job openings.
$680,000 in legal assistance to low-income, vulnerable Iowans approved
The Iowa Supreme Court approved $681,345 in grants to non-profit programs that provide legal assistance to low-income Iowans.
The court awarded grants to 11 different organizations throughout the state that assist low-income Iowans with civil legal problems such as divorce, domestic abuse, unsafe housing and illegal evictions. Organizations awarded grant funding include Iowa Legal Aid, Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Kids First Law Center in Cedar Rapids, among others.
Grant dollars are generated from interest earned on pooled trust accounts held by Iowa lawyers. Lawyers practicing law in the state are required to deposit clients' funds the lawyers hold in interest-bearing accounts.
Grant applications are reviewed by a seven-member commission that makes recommendations to the supreme court.
Reynolds signs butchery grant bill
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed
House File 185 into law on Thursday, expanding eligibility for a state fund that provides grants to small butcheries and meat processors.
The law will allow a butchery with up to 75 employees to take advantage of the the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund, increasing the threshold from 50 employees.
State lawmakers devoted $1 million to the fund for the upcoming fiscal year. According to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the fund can be used to expand, refurbish or establish a new small-scale meat processing business, custom locker or mobile slaughter unit. Businesses can also use the money to purchase equipment.
These are the top challenges employers face when hiring
As the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more employers are finding it difficult to hire new employees compared to before the pandemic, according to the Federal Reserve Banks.
Simply Business reviewed data from the Fed's Small Business Credit Survey 2022 Report on Hiring and Worker Retention to identify some of the most common challenges employers face when trying to fill their ranks. The segment of the report this analysis cites is based on 2021 survey responses from 5,654 small businesses that reported difficulty filling open jobs. The survey questions based on the respondent's experience in the 12 months prior, covered the time period of approximately September-November 2020 through September-November 2021.
The 2021 survey shows that 44% of employers said hiring new workers was very difficult, compared to 27% of firms that said the same in 2018.
#1. Too few applicants
A small applicant pool was the most common challenge, with over 3 in 4 employers (78%) saying they received too few applicants for open jobs. In 2018, nearly two-thirds of employers (63%) faced that challenge. Not having enough applicants was especially pronounced in the leisure and hospitality industry, where almost 9 in 10 employers (86%) reported facing that challenge in the 2021 survey.
Most leisure and hospitality employers tried to address their hiring challenges by increasing wages, increasing the workload for current employees and the owner, and reducing operating hours or services.
The survey indicated that the professional services and real estate sector had the lowest share of employers needing more applicants. Still, at least 2 in 3 employers in that industry (67%) said they wished for more applicants.
#2. Applicants lack job-specific skills, education, or experience
In 2021, the survey indicated that more than half of employers (56%) found many applicants weren't qualified, up from 52% in 2018. Two-thirds of employers in professional services and real estate struggled to find applicants with the right skills, education, or experience—one of the highest rates compared to other industries.
Unable to find suitable new hires, more than half of companies (52%) in the professional services and real estate industry increased the workload of other workers, often including the business owner. Other common tactics were to raise wages, which about half of employers (49%) in the industry did, and offer remote work and flexible scheduling, which 46% of employers did.
Finding applicants with job-specific skills, education, or experience was the least common reason for hiring difficulties reported in the survey by the leisure and hospitality industry, but nevertheless, 37% of employers had that problem.
#3. Competition from other employers
In 2021, 2 in 5 employers in the survey said other companies' hiring efforts posed a challenge, down just slightly from 45% saying the same in 2018.
Competition affected about half of employers (49%) in the professional services and real estate industry, the highest rate across industries. In the retail industry, 35% of retail employers said competition from other employers was challenging. Most employers in the retail industry responded to hiring challenges by raising wages and increasing the workload of existing staff and owners.
#4. Difficulty retaining newly hired workers
According to the 2021 survey, at least 3 in 10 employers (31%) found it hard to keep their new employees. This was most prevalent in the leisure and hospitality industry, with 42% of employers saying they had difficulty retaining newly hired workers. The professional services and real estate industry was least affected, with almost one-quarter of employers (23%) saying employee retention presented a challenge. Overall, a71% of employers participating in the survey said it was somewhat or very difficult to retain workers in the prior 12 months.
#5. Applicants unable to pass a background check, credit check, or drug test
About 1 in 6 employers (16%) reported in the survey that applicants had a hard time passing checks of criminal records, credit, or drug testing. That's down from 24% in 2018, though one reason may be that
fewer businesses are testing prospective employees for drug use.
For those firms that do, drug testing can be complicated by both laws and biology. Recreational and medical marijuana use is legal in some states but not under federal law. Drug tests can return positive weeks after a person consumes marijuana.
The trucking industry has been particularly affected by zero-tolerance marijuana policies. The Department of Transportation reported that
over half (56%) of the 126,043 drug violations by commercial drivers from January 2020 to March 2022 involved marijuana use. Those drivers are at least temporarily taken off the road, which contributes to labor shortages and hiring challenges.
#6. Hiring issues are not the only challenges companies may face
The survey responses also indicated there were other hiring challenges, too, which 8% of employers reported facing.
Numerous factors impact employers' ability to attract qualified candidates and bring them on board. The shifting employment landscape in the wake of the pandemic has changed people's attitudes about work, and employers may need to review their strategies to attract and retain employees successfully.
#7. Other processes
In addition to the hiring challenges discussed in the Fed's report, some other difficulties companies may generally face include setting up employment processes and benefits like 401(k) plans, insurance packages, and workers' compensation.
This story originally appeared on Simply Business and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
