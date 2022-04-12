Capitol Notebook: Legislators getting antsy

As lawmakers close in on the April 19 end of daily expense money, some are “a little antsy,” according to House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights.

Konfrst quizzed House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, on Tuesday on what the prospects were for winding up the session. He didn’t have a definitive answer.

Despite House members having “worked diligently” since January and having sent all but one budget bill across the rotunda, “the Senate has yet to move a single budget bill,” he said, and “numerous policy bills (sent) to the Senate have languished and died.”

“We are trying diligently to find the pathway to sine die, but it takes both chambers to be in agreement in order to accomplish that,” he said.

Like the House, the Senate took action on a number of bills and heard retirement speeches before adjourning at 2 p.m.

FELONS ON JURIES: Legislation to allow felons, except those convicted of sexual offenses, would be allowed to serve on juries was approved by the Iowa House.

SF 2297 has been approved by the Senate. However, the House amended it to include language giving the Legislature access to confidential records held by the Judicial Qualifications Commission. The Senate has taken no action on that bill.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, explained the amendment was needed for the Legislature to have the necessary information carry out its duties under the Iowa Constitution to impeach judges for malfeasance or misdemeanor.

Although Democratic objections and opposition to a procedural motion on the amendment, it was approved on a voice vote.

The bill, approved 69-22, goes back to the Senate.

