The Iowa Senate has started the process of confirming Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointees to state boards and commissions.

Veterans affairs, natural resources, local government and tax policy committee members on Wednesday unanimously advanced a number of the governor’s appointments for confirmation by the full Senate.

For the first time in a long time, Republicans hold a super majority in the Senate, controlling 34 of 50 seats. That means Republicans will be able to prevent Democrats from blocking gubernatorial appointees that require a two-thirds majority.

Republicans, however, would need every single member present and all 34 to vote to confirm appointees without Democrat support.

Senate Democrats said they were still reviewing the governor’s appointees and doing their due diligence.

Among the appointees advanced out of committee and placed on the on the en bloc confirmation calendar:

Todd Jacobus, a retired colonel in the Army and Iowa Army National Guard, whom Reynolds last fall named as the new executive director at the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and commandant at the Iowa Veterans Home

Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn, whom Reynolds named in February to succeed Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell as the adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and the Iowa Finance Authority. Durham was first named to the positions by Reynolds in January 2019, and was first appointed to lead IEDA in 2011.

Iowa Code states appointees must be confirmed by April 15, but the Senate can — and likely will — pass a resolution to extend the deadline, giving them until the end of session.

Counties added to disaster proclamation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamations for Marion and Warren Counties after severe weather hit the areas on Tuesday, allowing state resources to be used for storm recovery.

A total of 20 counties are under disaster proclamations from severe weather over the last week. Several counties experienced tornado damage on March 31, and severe thunderstorms and tornadoes again hit areas of the state on Tuesday.

Low- and middle-income Iowans also will be eligible for grants in those areas for home and car repairs, food and clothing, and temporary housing. Information about the grant application process is available on the Health and Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Water conservation projects

The state announced $8.3 million in matching grants to five Iowa companies that are upgrading water infrastructure at manufacturing and industrial facilities, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced.

The grants were awarded through the state’s Water Infrastructure Fund, and will help the companies upgrade their systems to reduce the demand placed on surface and ground water resources.

“Iowa has a long history of innovation to improve water quality and sustainability, and these projects continue that legacy,” Reynolds said in a news release. “We rely on our land and water to provide for Iowa’s future generations, which is why we remain focused on protecting, preserving, and restoring Iowa’s water resources.”

The projects that received awards were:

$3.9 million for the implementation of a reverse osmosis system at AgCertain in Boone

$2.2 million for a water reduction project at Arconic in Davenport

$1.9 million for a reverse osmosis water purification system at CJ Bio in Fort Dodge

$275,000 to upgrade to a energy-efficient compressor system at Prairie Farms in Dubuque

$58,000 for the utilization of excess reverse osmosis concentrate water at Hormel Foods in Dubuque.