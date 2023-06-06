Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
A $1 million lottery prize won in Ames remains unclaimed after nine months.
The Iowa Lottery is reminding players to double-check their tickets, as the prize will expire after Sept. 6, the last date when it can be claimed.
Nine other prizes, ranging from $10,000 to $150,000, also are unclaimed in Iowa, the state lottery said.
The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at The Filling Station/Gateway Express at 2400 University Blvd. in Ames for the game’s drawing on Sept. 6, 2022, just after Labor Day weekend, the Iowa Lottery said. The store earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
“This is a real-world demonstration of why the Iowa Lottery reminds all players to always check their ticket results,” Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said in a news release. “We want all lottery prizes to be claimed by their winners — especially a potentially life-changing prize of $1 million.”
The winners of the $1 million prize have until the close of business on Sept. 6 to claim the prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
BIRD, IOWA LEAD SUIT AGAINST CALIFORNIA’S TRUCKING REQUIREMENT
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is leading a coalition of 19 states in challenging federal regulators’ decision to allow California to require truck manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission trucks.
According to the Associated Press, under California’s rule, manufacturers will have to sell a higher percentage of zero-emission vehicles starting in 2024. Depending on the class of truck, zero-emission ones will have to make up 40% to 75% of sales by 2035.
“The EPA and California have no right or legal justification to force truckers to follow their radical climate agenda,” Bird said in a news release. “Rather than support our hardworking truckers, (President) Biden continues to empty their wallets and force them to drive electric trucks for his radical climate change agenda. Iowa isn’t going to take a backseat as the EPA and California try to regulate truckers out of business. We’re pushing back.”
According to the Iowa AG’s office, the other states joining the lawsuit include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.
LEARN ABOUT DANGEROUS NEW DRUGS
A new state website has been designed to educate Iowans about emerging drugs like Xylazine or Kratom for which there is little or no regulation. The site also will highlight the dangers of evolving drugs like fentanyl, counterfeit pills and, according to the state, “highly potent marijuana products.”
The Emerging Drugs in Iowa website is produced by the Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy.
“The Emerging Drugs website identifies new, evolving and lesser-known products and product delivery systems to help Iowa parents, caregivers and others prevent youth substance use,” the office’s director, Dale Woolery, said in a news release. “New substances and drug-combinations appear with increasing speed and frequency, and we sometimes have more health and safety questions than answers. The new website shares available factual information to put these products on the Iowa radar, while we learn more about them.”
Photos: Scenes from Normandy on 79th anniversary of D-Day
A plane flies over the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, Monday June 5, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors walk on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors stand on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor holds an American flag on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor plants roses on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors walk on the beach of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors watch the Atlantic Ocean from Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A man plants roses in the sand of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor walks on the beach on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S soldiers park on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
War enthusiasts drive on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
French Commando Marine Navy special forces members attend a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
A soldiers stands by headstones during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
War planes fly over a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S war veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley salutes during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. war veterans salute during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. war veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, greet U.S war veterans during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S war veterans arrive for a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A soldier stands by headstones at the American Cemetery during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with British veteran Jack Kuinn during his visit of Arromanches D-Day museum as part of the 79th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Normandy landings, in Arromanches, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Leon Gautier, a French WWII veteran of the Commando Kieffer, attend a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.