CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker, others pressure Madigan amid new ComEd indictments

The governor’s comments during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago came one day after federal prosecutors in Chicago handed down indictments against four former Commonwealth Edison officials, charging them with bribery and conspiracy in a scheme to win Madigan’s favor for legislation benefitting the company.

“If Speaker Madigan wants to continue in a position of enormous public trust with such a serious ethical cloud hanging over his head, then he has to, at the very least, be willing to stand in front of the press and the people and answer every last question to their satisfaction,” Pritzker said. “Written statements and dodged investigatory hearings are not going to cut it. If the speaker cannot commit to that level of transparency, then the time has come for him to resign as speaker.”

Madigan has served as House speaker for all but two years since 1983 and is currently the longest-serving state legislative speaker in U.S. history. He is also expected to seek another term as speaker when the General Assembly reconvenes in January, but his support within the ranks of House Democrats has been eroding since he was first implicated in the bribery scheme in July, when company officials entered a deferred prosecution agreement that included paying a $200 million fine.