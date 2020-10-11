CAPITOL RECAP: Welch calls off Madigan hearings until after election; Durkin pushes back

The region was scheduled to return to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan effective 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, the same day statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose above 1,800 for the first time since June 18.

The lifting of restrictions in Region 4 leaves Region 1, in northwest Illinois, as the only region currently under enhanced mitigation efforts. That region stretches from DeKalb and Rockford to the Mississippi River.

Illinoisans urged to get flu shots

State officials on Tuesday, Oct. 6, urged Illinoisans to get their seasonal flu vaccinations as a way to conserve medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

Although the seasonal flu is significantly less lethal than COVID-19, many of the initial symptoms of both illnesses are similar – coughs, fevers, chills and shortness of breath.

Increasing the number of people who are vaccinated for the flu, IDPH said, can help reduce the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. That, in turn, would help reduce the burden on the state’s medical system and save medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

According to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate from seasonal flu during the 2017-2018 flu season was less than 0.2 percent.