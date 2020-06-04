CAPITOL ROUNDUP: Governor signs law that allows felons to vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A roundup of Capitol and legislative news items of interest for Thursday, June 4, 2020:

FELON VOTING RIGHTS: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday applauded Iowa House members for approving a “sensible compromise” that deals with restoring voting rights for felons who complete their sentences and repay victim restitution.

“This bill ensures that the rights of victims will be protected,” Reynolds told a Statehouse news conference a few hours before she signed the legislation into law.

Senate File 2348 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SF%202348 would require that a felon complete a criminal sentence — including probation and parole — and pay restitution owed to a victim or victim’s family before he or she would regain the right to vote.

Reynolds said she hoped the state Senate now would approve a resolution for a “historic” constitutional amendment that would automatically restore felon voting rights.

The Iowa House approved the resolution last year.

“Iowa is now the only state in the nation where all convicted felons lose their right to vote unless they apply to the governor,” she said. “Now is the time for action to change that.”