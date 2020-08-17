Caucuses again under fire as Democrats begin unusual national convention

DES MOINES — In many ways, for Iowa’s delegation it was the first day of a Democratic National Convention unlike any other, as party activists participated through video calls to kick off a convention that is being held mostly online during the global coronavirus pandemic.

In other ways, for Iowa’s delegation it was the first day of a Democratic National Convention just like all the others, in that it started with Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status under fire.

National party chairman Tom Perez told The Associated Press on Monday, the first day of the Democratic National Convention, that he plans to use the remainder of his term to advocate for continue changes to the process by which the party’s presidential nominees are selected.

Among the changes enacted after the 2016 presidential elections was to push states like Iowa that hold caucuses — instead of primaries — to create more transparency in the caucus process. As a result, the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses for the first time included the reporting of first preference results in addition to the final, delegate equivalent results.

That results reporting process failed on caucus night, however, due to technical issues with a new computer program designed to tabulate the statewide results.