Cedar Rapids man who invaded U.S. Capitol is charged in federal court

That prayer leader, who shouted the words over a bullhorn, also has been charged in the melee. Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as the QAnon conspiracy “shaman” adorned with horns and a bearskin hat, faces similar charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The complaint notes that Kelly, also during the video interview, said he felt “conflicted about what happened that day at the Capitol because ‘you violate someone else’s space … Force your way into a building … In some ways that really feels wrong, but that really does belong to us.’”

Kelly also acknowledged it should be an “absolute last resort,” according to the affidavit. “Maybe we shouldn’t have done that … It’s just, you come to the end of your rope and you get swept up in a movement.”

He also described it as a “bunch of people running and doing this” and he was just reacting to things and taking a chance to be heard.