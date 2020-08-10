Chicago Mayor: ‘We do not need federal troops in Chicago.’

When it came to violent crime, Foxx’s office dropped charges at a similar rate to her predecessor.

During a press conference with Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, Lightfoot said there weren’t enough consequences for people who engaged in illegal and violent activity during the George Floyd protests. Despite Foxx’s office being responsible for prosecuting those crimes, Lightfoot, who endorsed Foxx in her election, became agitated when asked by a reporter if the state’s attorney was to blame.

“Don’t try to bait us, mischaracterize, pit one against the other — we’re not playing that,” Lightfoot said.

At her own press conference Monday afternoon, Foxx noted that in 2017, 2018 and 2019 — the three years analyzed by the Tribune — violent crime, shootings and homicide rates dropped in Chicago.

“In the wake of 2016’s violence, we saw communities come together… We cannot talk about ‘all hands on deck’ and seek simple solutions to complex problems, we must continue to work together,” Foxx said.