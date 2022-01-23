Child care ‘crisis’ seeking solutions, including money

“We need larger centers, especially in those rural communities. We need the ability to house these children and care for them and provide educational opportunities,” he said. “But we also need to find staff for those. I know the Iowa Child Care Challenge has opened up about 9,000 spots, or is trying to for child care. But my first thought is, ‘Who’s going to staff those?’

“It’s difficult right now. We need help to not only to build those child care centers and places, but we need benefits that are comparable to other fields. And the money just isn’t there to do so.”

Oliver Wiand said because of the high cost of child care, financial relief should not come from more costs to parents. She said the Iowa Women’s Foundation proposes increasing the income threshold for Iowans to receive child care assistance from 145% of the federal poverty level to 185%.

At 145%, for example, a family of four in Iowa making $40,237 is at the threshold of eligibility for full child care assistance. Raising that to 185% would increase that threshold to $51,337.