Close race, late decisions as caucus day arrives

A Buttigieg staff member told volunteers, before they headed out for one last day of door-knocking, to not only encourage Iowans to support Buttigieg, but to encourage anyone who may prefer a different candidate to consider Buttigieg as their second choice.

Iowans’ second choices could play a significant role in tonight’s outcome.

The supporters of any candidate that fails to become viable in the caucus — receive at least 15 percent support, in most precincts — are free to move to another candidate. So the second choices of candidates who fail to become viable could help sway the results in such a tight race.

Warren, who along with her fellow U.S. senators was stuck in Washington, D.C., for hearings on the impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump, held a telephonic town hall with Iowa supporters Monday morning.

Warren fielded a few questions and made her pitch as the Democratic candidate who can defeat Trump in November’s general election. She said she has won an election against a Republican incumbent, noted the gains made by Democrats in the 2018 midterms in part due to victorious female candidates, and said her anti-corruption plans that are at the heart of her candidacy present a platform on which Democrats can run and win.