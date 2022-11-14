Colona tables action on road extension, 30 homes

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen voted 7-0 to table a motion to approve a resolution allocating the Rebuild Illinois funds to the Chestnut Drive road project. Alderman Sarah Lack was absent. Economic development director Rich Holman said the project would result in $210,000 in increased annual property taxes to all taxing districts and specifically $33,000 to the city. After the vote, Holman expressed frustration, saying "you guys need to start making decisions, right or wrong." Alderman Larry Swemline said he felt the project was a bad idea because other developers would want similar deals and the city would be obligated to provide them. "Once we do it, we've opened the door," he said. Alderman Amanda Stablein said she wasn't opposed to the road extension, she simply objected because there was nothing in writing to assure her that the 30 lots would be developed. Alderman Debara Shady-Dahl agreed. Resident Don Ropp had stated during public comment that the public funding could not be used on private property, and Chestnut Drive's right-of-way had never been dedicated to the city. Resident Tom Jones said it would open up similar programs to other developers, and the two bridges that the city was also contemplating using the funds for could bring a lawsuit if emergency vehicles weren't able to get through.