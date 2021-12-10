Community support, population shifts could influence potential Cedar Rapids casino application

A new market impact study will be conducted for any new Cedar Rapids proposal. Ohorilko said the results are not necessarily preordained to be the same.

“Five years later we are interested to see what has changed (in the report),” Ohorilko said. “The population of Iowa hasn’t really grown, but we have seen a shift to more urban areas. And so it will be interesting and we are waiting to see what these studies show to get a better idea as to if there are any overserved or underserved markets in this state.”

On other topics, Ohorilko said sports gambling --- legalized in Iowa in 2019 --- generated $6 million in state tax revenue for the state in the most recent budget year, and that 17 companies have been licensed to conduct online sports betting, with four more set to come on board in the coming months.

“It's a very competitive industry right now,” Ohorilko said.

Ohorilko said despite that influx of companies conducting sports wagering and the money involved, there have been few regulatory issues for the commission to deal with. Upwards of 80% to 90% of sports wagering is conducted online, said Wes Ehrecke, president and CEO of the Iowa Gaming Association, which represents the state’s 19 state-licensed casinos.