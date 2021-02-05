Complaint filed against IEPA prompts federal discrimination investigation

A spokesperson for RMG, the investment company affiliated with General Iron, said the company felt there was insufficient evidence to open the investigation, but would cooperate with the fact-finding investigation.

“The bar to trigger the U.S. EPA’s civil rights investigation is low, requiring a mere allegation of an unsubstantiated claim, and we believe that a neutral and fair investigation will prove that the allegations of discrimination are entirely without merit,” the company said in a Thursday statement.

In their virtual news conference on Thursday, several community members expressed their frustration that public comments were not being taken into account and called on the state and city to take their requests seriously and push for laws that would protect their communities.

Olga Bautista from the Southeast Environmental Task Force said that the IEPA and the state have the legal ability to decline a permit based on whether the proposed project would cause harm to the community, but have chosen not to.

“This is not the first time that this neighborhood has gone to the IEPA to demand that they do something about the cumulative impacts that communities like the southeast side are experiencing,” Bautista said.