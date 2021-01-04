Concerns linger after Iowa spends $230K on contact tracing software; Some local public health officials say delays continue

“There are still some slower days, where the system seems to lag with data input,” Sam Jarvis, community health division manager for the Johnson County Department of Public Health, said in late December.

When case levels were at a peak in early November, Johnson County officials decided to hold off entering new information from interviews into the Domo system because it was too time-consuming.

Now “with lower case numbers we have been able to get back to that and work on the backlog of data,” Jarvis said.

In Linn County, concerns about the Domo app caused state Sen. Liz Mathis to ask State Auditor Rob Sand during a Nov. 24 town hall meeting whether the contact tracing software was included in the state’s $26 million Test Iowa contract, signed in April.

“What are we paying for? Did we sign up for this?” Mathis asked.