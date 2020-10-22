Court ruling could block thousands of Iowa ballot requests

In the majority opinion Wednesday, four justices agreed with Republicans that the law was a way to "protect the integrity and security of the absentee ballot system" by requiring requesters to provide information verifying their identities.

"We are not persuaded the statute imposes a significant burden on absentee voters. It is not a direct burden on voting itself," wrote the majority, which included Justices Edward Mansfield, Thomas Waterman, Christopher McDonald and Matthew McDermott.

They argued that the rate of absentee ballot requests that have not been fulfilled by county auditors is "extremely low," about 13,000 statewide as of Friday out of more than 842,000 requests. Most of those unfilled are in Johnson and Woodbury counties, two of the three that had to invalidate pre-filled requests mailed to registered voters.

It is of "little significance" that the law was not passed in response to any instances of absentee ballot fraud since its burdens are so minimal, the majority argued.

In a dissent joined by two colleagues, Justice Dana Oxley said that thousands more requests for absentee ballots may come before Saturday's deadline and those missing information will go unfulfilled.