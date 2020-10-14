Court tells FEC to take action on complaint against dark-money group tied to Ernst

A U.S. District Court judge has entered a default judgment against the Federal Election Commission, ordering it to take action on a complaint involving a so-called dark-money group tied to Sen. Joni Ernst’s campaign.

The action Wednesday was brought by the left-leaning Washington-based Campaign Legal Center, which told the court the FEC had failed to take action on its complaint that Ernst’s campaign had illegally coordinated with the dark-money group, Iowa Values, a political nonprofit backing Ernst. Candidates and outside groups are prohibited from coordinating their political activities.

“Dark-money” groups are those that raise and spend funds meant to influence political outcomes where the source of the money is not disclosed.

According to a July 2019 email obtained by The Associated Press, an Ernst campaign consultant asked a donor to make a $50,000 contribution to Iowa Values, a political nonprofit backing the incumbent Republican, after Ernst introduced the two.

At the time, Ernst responded by saying that outside forces backing her campaign are independent and that under federal law she can’t engage with them. That’s essentially the same defense her Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield has used when questioned about spending by outside groups supporting her.