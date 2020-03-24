COVID-19: While Illinois' governor looks for hospitals to be makeshift hospitals, Iowa's continues to say a shelter in place order isn't necessary

On Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump said he wants the nation’s economy “opened up” by Easter, and may soon loosen federal guidelines for social distancing in place to combat COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

The governors of Illinois and Iowa reacted very differently to that news.

Illinois now has 1,535 confirmed cases and 16 deaths. Iowa, in contrast, has 124 confirmed cases and announced its first death Tuesday, a woman, between the ages of 61-80, in Dubuque County.

“I think the president is not taking into account the true damage that this will do to our country if we see truly millions of people die,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his daily news conference. “And that's what I think would happen. That's what the scientists, doctors tell us would happen. If you don't have these restrictions on, the damage that would be done, the lives that would be lost, the overrunning of our health care system would lead to real devastation. So, I'm very, very concerned about what the president is saying.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, on the other hand, shares Trump’s desire to re-open American businesses as soon as possible, though unlike the president, she would not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.