COVID-19 claims 446 lives over holiday weekend; Hospitalization rates edge downward

SPRINGFIELD – The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 446 lives in Illinois over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend while the rate of hospitalizations declined for the first time since the recent surge began in late September.

As of late Sunday night, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 5,849 people were hospitalized with the disease, bringing the seven-day average number of hospitalizations to 5,944 per day, a decline of 114, or about 1.9%, from the previous week.

That number had been rising steadily since the week of Sept. 20, when an average of 1,501 people were being hospitalized each day.

As of Sunday night, 28% of all hospital beds available to be staffed in Illinois were open. Of all the hospital beds in use, 17.9% were being used by COVID-19 patients.

Of those reported in hospitals on Sunday, 1,217 were in intensive care units. From Tuesday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 29, there was an average of 1,209 patients in ICU beds per day, an increase of 30 from the previous week’s average.

Of those in ICU beds on Sunday, 715 were on ventilators. That made for a weekly average of 699 per day, an increase of 113, or about 19%, from the prior week.