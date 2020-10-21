COVID-19 deaths, positivity rates, hospitalizations push new post-June highs

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 69 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, a new single-day high since June 17, when there were 84.

While 42 of the deaths reported Tuesday came in people aged 80 or older, the death toll also included a male in his 30s, two females in their 40s, four people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s, and 13 people in their 70s.

The state also reported another 4,342 new cases of the virus among 66,791 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That brought the total virus-related death toll to 9,345 among 355,217 confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began.

Every region of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan now has a test positivity rate of at least 7 percent, while four regions remain above the 8 percent threshold that triggers more state mitigations. These include Region 1 in northwest Illinois at 11.6%, Region 5 in southern Illinois at 8.9%, Region 7 in Will and Kankakee counties at 8.7%, and Region 8 in DuPage and Kane counties at 9.2%.