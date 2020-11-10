COVID-19 hospitalizations far higher in most regions than in first wave; ‘Additional statewide action is possible,’ governor says

The 911 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients statewide were a high since May 30, while the 399 ventilators were a high since June 8. That left about 32 percent of ICU beds and 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.

While bed shortages are a concern, Pritzker said “the number one thing you hear from hospitals isn't so much ‘do we have the space.’ It's ‘do we have the staffing.’” He noted the state has put in place measures to allow health care professionals who recently left the field to rejoin it, but the concern over staffing goes beyond Illinois.

Pritzker said he has been in touch with hospital leadership across the state and is keeping open the option of opening field hospitals, but there are no immediate plans to do so.

“They have a message for everyone listening,” he said of hospital leaders, “They implore you to make sure that everyone wears a mask and stops gathering with a large number of people in your homes. They need your help.”

On Monday, Pfizer announced preliminary results that showed a 90 percent effectiveness for a vaccine, although more research is still needed on long-term effects, among other aspects of the vaccine.