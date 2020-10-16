COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000 for first time since June; Statewide positivity rate jumps to 5.1 percent

SPRINGFIELD – More than 2,000 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Illinois as of Thursday night, a high not seen since June 12.

At that time, COVID-19 hospitalizations were quickly declining after peaking at 5,037 on April 28. Now, they are on the rise after falling as low as the 1,300s in July. Intensive care bed usage is up as well, with 410 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds and 151 on ventilators as of Thursday night.

The state’s rolling seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate is also steeply increasing, hitting 5.1% for the week of Oct. 9-15, a high not seen since June 8, when that number was also on the way down. Now, it has increased for 12 straight days, jumping from 3.3 percent on Oct. 4.

“Let me be clear, we are in a new wave here,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference Friday. “Anybody that hasn't noticed this, turn on the television, we're in a new wave of COVID-19, rising cases, rising positivity all across the nation, not just in the state of Illinois.”

Pritzker pointed out that Illinois border states Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa all have positivity rates of 15% or higher.