COVID-19 likely third-leading cause of death in Iowa for 2020

Katz said COVID-19’s infection fatality rate is just 0.7% — far deadlier than the season flu, which is typically around 0.1%, but far less deadly than diseases like cancer, which in its most serious forms can have an infection fatality rate around 90%.

COVID-19’s numbers surged to the top of Iowa’s cause-of-death chart in 2020, Katz said, by the state’s high number of infections, which were a result of the disease’s uncontrolled spread.

“It’s the number of cases that are killing us, the number of infections. It’s our failure to control the number of infections that’s the issue,” Katz said. “If you don’t control spread, you end up with half a million dead people (in the U.S.).”

COVID-19 also made 2020 the deadliest year in Iowa on record, and the increase in total deaths over the previous year was dramatic.

Deaths in Iowa jumped more than 15% in 2020, according to state data, largely due to those nearly 5,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

That was the far and away the largest one-year increase since 2001, according to state data. Before that 15% spike in 2020, the highest one-year increases over the previous 20 years were just more than 3%.