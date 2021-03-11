COVID-19 likely third-leading cause of death in Iowa for 2020

DES MOINES — As it turns out, COVID-19 was far worse than the flu.
COVID-19 likely will go down as the third-leading cause of death in Iowa in 2020, when 4,667 Iowans died of COVID-related causes, according to state public health data.
If the state’s five-year averages for causes of death hold, only cancer and heart disease will have claimed more Iowans’ lives than COVID-19 in 2020.
For the years 2015 to 2019, the most recent for which state data is available, an average of 7,124 Iowans each year died of heart disease and an average of 6,431 Iowans each year died of cancer.
If 2020’s numbers reflect those five-year averages, COVID-19 will go down as Iowa’s third-leading cause of death, more than double chronic respiratory diseases, accidents, strokes, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes, according to state data.
And COVID-19 was far deadlier than influenza, which over those five years claimed the lives of an average of 596 Iowans annually. COVID-19 claimed more than seven times as many lives in 2020.
COVID-19 became such a prolific killer not because it is a particularly lethal disease, but because of the virus’ unchecked spread throughout Iowa and the U.S., said Dr. Louis Katz, the Scott County Health Department medical director and an infectious disease specialist.
Katz said COVID-19’s infection fatality rate is just 0.7% — far deadlier than the season flu, which is typically around 0.1%, but far less deadly than diseases like cancer, which in its most serious forms can have an infection fatality rate around 90%.
COVID-19’s numbers surged to the top of Iowa’s cause-of-death chart in 2020, Katz said, by the state’s high number of infections, which were a result of the disease’s uncontrolled spread.
“It’s the number of cases that are killing us, the number of infections. It’s our failure to control the number of infections that’s the issue,” Katz said. “If you don’t control spread, you end up with half a million dead people (in the U.S.).”
COVID-19 also made 2020 the deadliest year in Iowa on record, and the increase in total deaths over the previous year was dramatic.
Deaths in Iowa jumped more than 15% in 2020, according to state data, largely due to those nearly 5,000 COVID-19-related deaths.
That was the far and away the largest one-year increase since 2001, according to state data. Before that 15% spike in 2020, the highest one-year increases over the previous 20 years were just more than 3%.
Not surprisingly, the worst spike of 2020 deaths came in late November: over the course of the week that ended November 28, deaths in Iowa increased nearly 76% over the same week in 2019.
Over the course of the pandemic, including 2021, more than 5,600 Iowans have died of COVID-19-related causes. However, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen precipitously since that deadly winter surge.
As the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to more residents each day — close to 1 million Iowans have received at least one dose and more than 300,000 are fully vaccinated, according to state data — health experts, including Katz, have implored Iowans to remain vigilant with their mitigation efforts like washing hands, social distancing, and wearing a face covering in public.
“Absolutely the critical message in March of 2021 is don’t back off, referring to masking and social and physical distancing,” Katz said.