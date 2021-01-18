COVID-19 mitigations rolled back in 9 regions

Once a region moves into Tier 1 mitigations, indoor dining is allowed at a limited 25% capacity, indoor tables cannot exceed four people, reservations are required and establishments must be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Although indoor bar service is allowed under Tier 1, it remains suspended unless food is being served at the establishment.

The requirements to move to Tier 1 include a test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, with the same criteria for hospitalizations and bed availability as the previous tiers.

Region 8 in the west suburbs, Region 9 in the north suburbs, Region 10 in suburban Cook County and Region 11, which covers the city of Chicago, are all in Tier 2, meaning there is still no indoor dining allowed.

In order to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, regions must see a test positivity rate below 12% for three consecutive days, with the same criteria for hospitalizations and bed availability as previously stated.

Region 4, which covers metro east Illinois, and Region 7, which covers south suburban Illinois, remain under Tier 3 mitigations. No indoor dining is allowed under Tier 3.

Prior to Monday, eight of the state’s 11 mitigation regions remained under Tier 3 restrictions.