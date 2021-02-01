COVID-19 picture continues to improve amid widespread reopening

To date, 996,410 of 1.8 million doses received have been administered in Illinois. Of the received doses, 496,100 have gone to the state through the Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care residents to be administered through nationwide pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens. Of those, 156,872, or nearly 32 percent, have been administered.

Of the more than 1.3 million doses administered to the state outside of that program, 839,538, or nearly 63 percent, have been administered.

As of Monday, seven of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions – Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 – had moved into Phase 4 restrictions, meaning indoor dining and competitive high school sports are allowed in those regions. Region 10, which includes suburban Cook County, is expected to join them Tuesday if all trends continue in the region, according to the state.

Regions 8 and 9, which include Kane and DuPage counties and Lake and McHenry counties respectively, remained in Tier 1 restrictions as of Monday, meaning indoor dining was allowed in a limited capacity. Both saw their first day of positivity rates at 6.5 percent or below – a metric that would allow them to move to phase four in two more days if they meet the three consecutive day threshold.