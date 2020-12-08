COVID-19 positivity rate down, hospitalizations up; deaths still high

“Even with all the well-deserved excitement around a vaccine right now, it will be months before vaccines are available to the general public,” he said. “So it's incredibly important that we do everything in our power to temper the spread of this virus in the coming weeks and months.”

Shah praised a University of Illinois rapid and widespread testing program that allows for frequent tests of students and faculty and results in timely contact tracing and quarantining when tests come back positive. He said the program offers a blueprint for operating schools safely.

“It is very clear to us that throughout 2021, and certainly for the first half of next year, if schools are to be open, if health care workers are to be safe, if certain essential businesses are to operate in a high background community-spread environment, testing will be more important than ever,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 179 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,666 since the pandemic began. There have been 812,430 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 11.3 million tests conducted.