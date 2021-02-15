COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to decline as deaths top 20,000

SPRINGFIELD – The state’s COVID-19 case positivity rate is below 3% for the first time since July and hospitalizations for the disease continued on a steady decline Monday as confirmed deaths topped 20,000 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, there were 1,789 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 389 in intensive care unit beds and 184 on ventilators. Those numbers were all major decreases from second-wave peaks seen at the end of November.

On a seven-day rolling average from Monday to Sunday, there were 1,932 hospital beds used on average last week, a decrease of 382, or 16.5%, from the week prior. Over the same period, there were 433 ICU beds used on average daily, a decrease of 69, or 13.8%, from the week prior. Ventilator usage decrease by 44, or 17.3%, to 212 in use on average over the same period.

The 41 virus-related deaths reported over the previous 24 hours drove the death toll to 20,002 as the state reported 1,420 new cases amid 52,389 tests conducted. The state has reported more than 17 million test results and 1.1 million confirmed or probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

