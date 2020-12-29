COVID-19 vaccination begins at nursing homes across the state

The vaccine against the novel coronavirus has begun to arrive at nursing homes across Iowa this week, offering a new level of protection for some of the most medically fragile populations.

Though the vaccine is likely to help prevent outbreaks of the virus among residents and staff, state health care officials say it still could be some time before these facilities begin to resume in-person visits and other activities.

Because of that, many facilities have not adjusted their guidelines and residents say they have no plans to change their habits.

“The reason I follow restrictions so carefully is because I would be horrified if I would bring in an infection,” said Wetherill Winder, an 80-year-old residing at Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City.

She, along with dozens of others in the senior living community, received their first doses Tuesday morning.

“That would be hard to bear, and I don’t feel free from that at all. We’re heading in the right direction, but I still feel it’s important to be careful,” Winder said.

Oaknoll, which has yet to see a positive case among its residents, hopes to complete inoculation for all of the staff and residents of its nursing home and assisted-living facilities by Wednesday.