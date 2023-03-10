With commanding majorities in Iowa’s Legislature, Republicans have been able to advance an expressly conservative agenda in this year’s legislative session — passing one of the most expansive school choice bills in the country and limiting LGBTQ topics in public schools.

The party in control isn’t anything new: Republicans have set the agenda at the state level since 2017, when the party gained control of both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office, and they’ve increased their majorities since then.

But Democrats have argued they’ve seen a ramping up of hyper-partisan legislation this year, and the agenda being proposed is out of a “national playbook” rather than responding to the needs of the state.

Sen. Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines who was in the House from 1987 to 1999 and has been in the Senate since 2017, said this year he’s seen a more coordinated push to advance legislation that is being passed in other Republican-led states.

In the weeks before Iowa lawmakers passed a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors this week, Mississippi, South Dakota, and Tennessee all enacted similar bans. Gov. Kim Reynolds has yet to sign Iowa’s bill into law.

“I’ve never seen anything so orchestrated,” he said. “None of this that we’re dealing with is originated in Iowa. These are national, far-right groups that are pushing these in each state that they can.”

But Republicans have argued the agenda they’ve set has been in the works for years and is responding to requests they’ve received from constituents. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford pointed to two bills the caucus advanced this week — changing the Board of Education Examiners and restricting books with sexual content from school libraries — and said those bills have been under consideration for multiple years.

“Those two for example, aren’t issues that necessarily the national mood has really put in front of us,” Grassley said. “Those are things that we’ve been working on now, this is at least the second legislative session. For some even before that.”

Another change Bisignano and Democratic leaders said they’ve seen is more direct involvement from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in setting a policy agenda.

“It’s controlled from the top-down, this is all the governor’s accumulation of power,” Bisignano said.

Reynolds weighed in in primary elections last year, ousting several Republicans who opposed her proposal to provide taxpayer-funded private school financial assistance to 10,000 students. The results were a caucus more supportive of that plan, and the first bill Reynolds signed into law was a more expansive version, allowing every student in the state to take advantage of education savings accounts to attend private school once it is fully implemented.

Democratic House leader Jennifer Konfrst said this week she had heard from Republicans that do not want to support certain bills but they felt they had to. Bisignano echoed that sentiment.

“Even the ones that don’t necessarily agree 100% with the bills still vote for them,” Bisignano said. “There’s just not much break in the direction they’re following, which is the far right.”

Republican Sen. Jason Schultz of Schleswig disputed the idea that Reynolds is directing Republican lawmakers, but he said her popularity — having won the most recent election by a significant margin — has given her the confidence to be more vocal about her priorities. But, Schultz said, the legislation being passed has been negotiated between Republicans in the statehouse and the Reynolds for years.

“I think what we’re seeing is the governor being bold and showing true leadership, and the Legislature, as our majorities grow, coming to a point where we can move the conservative issues that we have been working on for years,” he said.

Schultz came into the legislature in 2009, when Democrats had full control of the Legislature and governor’s office, and served through a split government until Republicans gained full control in 2017.

While the legislation being moved by Republicans has gotten more conservative as their numbers have grown, Schultz said he does not think the partisanship in the statehouse has gotten worse compared to when Democrats had full control of the Legislature and the governor’s office at the beginning of his time in the Legislature. At that time, he said, Democrats were spending “every dime that was legally available,” while Republicans wanted more conservative spending.

He pointed to a bill the Senate passed this week, proposed by Reynolds, to reorganize the state government, shrinking the number of state agencies and creating more agency leaders who are appointed by the governor and subject to Iowa Senate confirmation, rather than being elected by state boards or commissions. Democrats brought up dozens of concerns with the 1,600 page bill, and said it consolidated too much power under Reynolds.

Schultz said he spoke with the Democratic leader on that committee, and listened to his concerns, but with a significant majority Republicans were able to get their goals through on that bill.

“I made clear that I researched the concerns brought to us by the minority and that was acknowledged … But at the end, when you have to pass a bill, we do have a conservative agenda, and when the research was done, we moved it,” Schultz said.

