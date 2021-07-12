DeJear exploring run for Iowa governor

DES MOINES — Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines businesswoman and former candidate for Iowa’s top elections office, announced Friday she has formed a committee to explore a run for Iowa governor in 2022.

DeJear, a 35-year-old Democrat, planned to host an event later Monday in Des Moines before embarking on a tour of eastern Iowa cities.

DeJear is the second Democrat running or exploring a run for governor; Ras Smith, a state legislator from Waterloo, previously announced his campaign.

Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet made an official announcement, but she is widely expected to run for re-election in 2022.

“In recent years Iowa has experienced unprecedented challenges. We have been through a pandemic, a derecho, and many of our underlying economic struggles remain,” DeJear said in a campaign press release. “As Iowans, I know that we can face — and overcome — these challenges together. It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, Independent, or someone who has given up on politics. Everyone deserves a listening ear and a seat at the table. In these divided times, it’s more important than ever to unite as Iowans.”