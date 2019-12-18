Democrats approve 99 satellite caucus locations in Iowa, U.S., overseas

“From Paris to Palm Springs, Iowa Democrats will be caucusing on Feb. 3, 2020,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said Wednesday. “Our goal has remained steadfast throughout this process — to make these caucuses the most accessible in our party’s history, and the satellite caucuses do just that.”

The satellite caucuses, tried in four locations in 2016, are the Iowa Democratic Party’s response to a Democratic National Committee directive that states that conduct caucuses instead of primaries find ways to make them more accessible.

“With the work being done by so many activists, volunteers and leaders not only here in Iowa, but across the country and around the globe, we are as confident as ever that these will be the most successful caucuses Iowans have ever seen,” Price said.

The satellite caucuses include 19 work-related sites, such as RWDSU Local 110 in Cedar Rapids. There will be 21 college campus sites, including Phillips Hall at the University of Iowa. Another 38 sites, including Walden Place Retirement Community and the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, will accommodate accessibility needs. A dozen sites will accommodate language and culture needs, and nine sites will be for Iowans who spend their winters in other parts of the country.