Democrats approve 99 satellite caucus locations in Iowa, U.S., overseas

“With the work being done by so many activists, volunteers and leaders not only here in Iowa, but across the country and around the globe, we are as confident as ever that these will be the most successful caucuses Iowans have ever seen,” Price said.

The satellite caucuses include 19 work-related sites, such as RWDSU Local 110 in Cedar Rapids. There will be 21 college campus sites, including Phillips Hall at the University of Iowa. Another 38 sites, including Walden Place Retirement Community and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, will accommodate accessibility needs. A dozen sites will accommodate language and culture needs, and nine sites will be for Iowans who spend their winters in other parts of the country.

In some cases, the satellite caucuses will take place before the in-person caucuses. The Paris caucus, which will accommodate University of Iowa students studying abroad, will be at 2 p.m. The Tbilisi, Georgia, and Glasgow, Scotland, caucuses will be at 7 p.m. Central time.

In the case of some work sites and assisted living facilities, the caucuses were scheduled to accommodate shift work and dining schedules.