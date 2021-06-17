Democrats decry a ‘racist tone’ of last legislative session. New ‘back the blue’ law supports police, cracks down on protesters

"This legislation has shown that we have gone backwards," said Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, who added she was "frustrated and dismayed" by the passage and signing of SF 342. "We have again divided Democrats and Republicans, I think that sends a terrible, terrible message."

In her remarks before signing the bill, Reynolds pushed back on criticism by saying “there is no contradiction whatsoever between steadfast support for honorable and selfless law enforcement officers — the vast majority — and a commitment to improving law enforcement.” She pledged to continue working to end racial profiling by police and pursue other recommendations made by a working group that did not see legislative action in 2021. Reynolds noted the new law contains provisions that ban discrimination in the enforcement of the law and establish a process for citizens who believe their rights have been violated to file a complaint with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Reynolds said the measure also marks a "historic" commitment by making rioting a felony, increasing penalties on a range of other "destructive" criminal behaviors, establishing qualified immunity for officers against some types of legal action, increasing due process protections for law enforcement and attempting to hold local governments accountable for actions deemed to prevent local law enforcement from doing their jobs.