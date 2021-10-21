Democrats, not GOP, quick to embrace new election map

Since 1981, Iowa has used a nonpartisan redistricting process that calls for the agency to draw proposed maps without consideration for political ramifications, such as how new district lines would affect individual lawmakers’ re-election chances or the balance of power in the Legislature. If lawmakers reject this second plan, it goes back to the agency for a third try — but at that point also opens the door for politicians to amend it.

Legislators shouldn't be swayed by political considerations, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said.

“There are a lot of political implications and fallout from the map for both sides,” Konfrst said, “but because this map was fairly drawn and was drawn using a fair process, that’s really our only consideration. As with the first map, I’m going to put politics aside and vote for this fair, nonpartisan map.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Republicans will review the plan “to ensure it is a fair map for the people of Iowa,” while Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, will judge it on its “adherence to the criteria established in Iowa law.”

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said the second map “is fair and it meets the legal and constitutional requirements.”