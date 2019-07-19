DES MOINES — Health care, likely the foremost issue to voters in the Democratic presidential primary, took center stage this week.
Bernie Sanders gave a speech on his proposal to shift to a government-run health care system. And a series of forums held throughout Iowa, hosted by the AARP of Iowa and the Des Moines Register, gave the candidates ample opportunity to discuss their vision for the American health care system.
The wide-ranging debate taking place within the Democratic Party includes whether the federal government should enact modest expansions to the Affordable Care Act, take bigger steps that would put the system on the path to a government-run, Medicare-for-all program, or take the giant and essentially immediate leap to Medicare-for-all.
“I think what you see is sort of a group of candidates that are more focused on building the Affordable Care Act, filling in the gaps, strengthening some of the programs and the subsidies, and addressing some of the problems,” said Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform with the non-profit, non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “(And a group) moving a little bit further from the ACA through creating a new public option that would be available in the marketplace, or perhaps even more broadly to employers. ...
“And then you have those who are supporting Medicare-for-all, which would fundamentally transform our health care system.”
Medicare-for-all
Sanders’ proposal is the most dramatic: to move to a “Medicare-for-all” system, one that is completely operated by the government. Such a system would eliminate private insurance, leaving those companies able to offer only supplemental plans.
It would, as Tolbert said, fundamentally transform the U.S. health care system.
That’s exactly what Sanders is going for.
“Let me be very honest and tell you that, in my view, the current debate over Medicare-for-all really has nothing to do with health care. It has everything to do with greed and the desire of the health care industry to maintain a system which fails the average American, but which makes the industry tens and tens of billions of dollars every year in profit,” Sanders said this week in his speech.
Sanders said his plan is to move the U.S. to a publicly funded health care program over four years by gradually lowering the Medicare eligibility age.
Sanders claims his plan would reduce overall health care spending while eliminating un- and underinsured; fully eliminate premiums, deductibles and co-payments; eliminate provider networks, allowing anyone to see any doctor any time; and save the average middle-class family $3,000 per year.
“We have a health care crisis in this country. Every day, Americans die because they cannot afford the health care they desperately need, while the CEOs of insurance and drug companies get rich off their suffering,” Sanders said in a statement issued by his campaign this past weekend. “We cannot continue to tinker around the edges while 80 million Americans lack health insurance or are under-insured with high premiums, co-pays, and deductibles.”
Elizabeth Warren also supports a Medicare-for-all system, her campaign said, and she makes many of the same arguments as Sanders: health care is too expensive even for families with insurance and costs continue to increase while private insurance companies are making billions of dollars in profits.
So, too, does Kamala Harris. Her campaign said she supports expanding the Affordable Care Act, but also a Medicare-for-all program that would eliminate premiums and co-pays and cover most procedures, and include dental, vision and hearing care for all Americans.
“There will eventually not be a need for private insurance,” Harris said during the AARP forum in Davenport.
Some of the Democratic presidential candidates are pushing back at Medicare-for-all, going so far as to say it is a losing general election issue.
John Delaney, for example, said if the Democratic nominee campaigns on Medicare-for-all, Republican President Donald Trump will win re-election.
“If we run on taking health insurance plans away from 150 million Americans we will lose,” Delaney said in a campaign video released this week. “Health care is the number one issue for voters and they won't trust us that the new government health care will be as good as the health insurance they like. Donald Trump will be re-elected and we’ll spend another four years wondering how we managed to lose again.
“Sen. Sanders is wrong on Medicare for all. It’s not good politics. But it’s also not good policy.”
Delaney’s health care proposal, which he has dubbed BetterCare, would automatically enroll every American in a free, government-run health care program, but would allow them to opt out and provide a tax credit to be put toward their private insurance.
Public option
Other candidates have suggested a middle ground between the Affordable Care Act and Medicare-for-all: the introduction of an optional government-funded and operated health insurance program, commonly called a public option.
While the potential versions would vary, a public option would simply compete with private insurance and the current ACA marketplace plans.
A public option is one of the centerpieces of Joe Biden’s health care plan. Biden, who also opposes a Medicare-for-all system, has described his public option as similar to Medicare. But it would only be an option: individuals would be able to keep their current insurance.
“I believe we have to protect and build on Obamacare. That’s why I proposed adding the public option to Obamacare as the best way to lower costs and cover everybody,” Biden said in a campaign video, using the Affordable Care Act’s common nickname. “I understand the appeal of Medicare-for-all. But folks supporting it should be clear that it means getting rid of Obamacare. And I’m not for that. ... Starting over makes no sense to me at all.”
Biden issued an even more stark warning during the AARP forum in Des Moines. He suggested the addition of so many Americans onto Medicare would fundamentally alter the system, and not for the better.
“Medicare goes away as you know it,” Biden said. “It’s gone.”
Other candidates, like Amy Klobuchar and John Hickenlooper, also favor a system with a public option.
Klobuchar said a public option gives Americans an option that doesn’t involve private insurance but also does not completely overhaul the U.S. health care system. She said she would be concerned with forcing millions of Americans off their health insurance plans.
Hickenlooper said if operated properly, a public option would give individuals another choice.
“It would be an evolution, not a revolution,” Hickenlooper said.
Some candidates are proposing incremental steps as a way to eventually get to Medicare for all — just not as quickly as Sanders.
Pete Buttigieg has proposed putting a program similar to Medicare on the ACA’s marketplace and then allow people to opt into the program. He has called this approach, “Medicare for all who want it.”
Cory Booker said he supports Medicaid for all, but said there are logistical and political reasons that may not be likely. He said it would be difficult, even if Democrats win back the White House and majorities in both halls of Congress, to immediately approve legislation enacting such “massive transition.”
Meantime, Booker said he supports “a robust public option.”
Sanders’ campaign pushed back at public option plans, with his campaign manager calling the plans “a policy and moral failure.” The campaign claimed a public option approach would be “destined to fail” because insurers would reject the sickest and highest-need individuals, causing the public option to be populated mostly by individuals who are most costly to treat and thus making the public option too expensive to operate.
“We cannot settle for a middle ground proposal that would leave in place the corporate greed that robs our health care system,” Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement.
Navigating the field
Democratic caucus-goers and primary voters have an overwhelming amount of candidates from which to choose. And while the candidates’ health care policies vary greatly in some cases, many also sound similar.
Tolbert, the Kaiser Family Foundation health care expert, said voters who want to parse the candidates’ health care plans can do so by asking pointed questions.
“I think what may be helpful for voters in trying to get at the differences and nuances among the candidates and their proposals is to focus on the issue that they are facing,” Tolbert said. “The question should not be, ‘What are you doing about health care,’ but, ‘What are you doing about rising premiums? I can’t afford my premiums.’ Or, ‘What are you doing to address rising deductibles? People can’t afford to access the care they need.’”
Tolbert said voters could ask similar questions about access to doctors and continuity of care, and what impact candidates’ proposals would have on Medicare and Medicaid.
“Consumers can get maybe a better understanding of what a candidate’s plan looks like by asking these very targeted questions,” she said.