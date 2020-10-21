Democrats, Republicans agree on election’s importance

CEDAR RAPIDS — It may be unusual, but in separate events Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Democrats and Republicans found not one but two areas of agreement.

First: This 2020 election is the most important one of our lifetimes.

“The 2020 election might be the most consequential election of my lifetime,” health care worker Ashley Burns said. “I said that in 2016, but I mean it even more so today. Everything that we care about is on the ballot,”

And second: With voting ending Nov. 3, it’s get-out-the-vote time.

“We have do our part, to go to our email lists and tell them that we’re supporting Ashley and we want your friends and family to support her, too,” former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said at a campaign stop with Republican U.S. House 1st District candidate Ashley Hinson, a state representative. “We got to make sure people get out to vote. You can be as passionate as you want, but if you’re not getting out to vote, it doesn’t matter.”

The agreement between the parties, though, didn’t go much beyond that.