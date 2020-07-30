Democrats target Ashley Hinson campaign’s plagiarism in new ad

On the heels of reports that parts of her policy statements and an opinion page essay plagiarized content from news organizations and her opponent’s website, state Rep. Ashely Hinson is being asked by a Democratic campaign organization to tell Iowans where she stands on issues.

Hinson, a Marion Republican, is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Jackson and Jones counties.

The plagiarism by a consulting firm with which her campaign contracted “raises serious questions about what Hinson actually believes,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says in an ad it’s launching Thursday on YouTube.

Hinson apologized last week for the plagiarism.

Asked what she would tell voters who believe her opinion piece should be written by her, Hinson said “voters deserve to know where I stand.”

The DCCC agreed, saying, “It’s time to tell Iowans where you stand on the issues, Ashley.”

The DCCC, which is backing Finkenauer, said Hinson had “consistently dodged” questions about top issues for voters in the district, which includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.