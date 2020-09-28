Democrats unveil pink pig aimed at Ernst's senate campaign

Smith was joined by State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, a West Des Moines Democrat, and state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, who charged that Ernst’s reelection bid is being bankrolled by corporate and GOP interests rushing to confirm a new U.S. Supreme Court nominee before an upcoming ruling on the future of the American Care Act that could jeopardize protections for pre-existing conditions for thousands of Iowans in the middle of a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith said Republicans were anxious to distract attention from the Trump administration mishandling of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that had claimed more than 200,000 American lives — including at least 1,317 Iowans. But that topic is not going away.

“I think this is on the minds of Iowans every day — the fact that we have to wear masks when we’re out in public, the continued fear of this, the continued high number of people here in Iowa who are affected on a daily basis, so I think it adds to the concerns that Iowans have and that they continue to be concerned about the pandemic,” he said.

During a press call with reporters Monday, Eric Branstad, senior adviser for the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign in Iowa, said the president and Sen. Ernst “both are running very hard and in parallel” to secure their reelections among Iowa voters.

“Sen. Ernst is out campaigning, I've been with her at multiple events all weekend,” Branstad said, “and she — along with her agenda in support of the president — has gotten great feedback and great support all throughout the state. So I think you know, what the president is doing and what Sen. Ernst is a direct reflection really on both campaigns.”

