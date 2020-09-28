Democrats unveil pink pig aimed at Ernst's senate campaign

DES MOINES — Democrats are hoping to make Republican Sen. Joni Ernst squeal on the 2020 campaign trail.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith unveiled a pink inflatable pig he called “Washington Wilbur” that he said would follow the GOP incumbent to remind Iowans that Ernst broke her 2014 promise to clean up wasteful spending and “make 'em squeal” if Iowa voters sent her to Washington, D.C., as one of their two U.S. senators.
“Ernst promised that she would clean up the mess, but the pig sty has never been worse,” he said.
Instead of making good on her 2014 pledge, Smith said Ernst “gave billion-dollar handouts to corporate special interests that made the pig sty of political corruption even worse” during a six-year term he hopes gets derailed by Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s Nov. 3 general election.
“Joni Ernst promised that she would go to Washington and make the big spenders squeal,” Smith told an afternoon news conference. “She broke her promise, and Iowans are the ones left squealing” while big banks, oil companies, prescription drug manufacturers, special-interest lobbyists and Washington politicians are “fat and happy" thanks to corporate giveaways she aided.
“Ernst went to Washington, mixed our tax dollars in with the slop and then poured it into trough,” according to Smith, by way of an “all-you-can-eat pork buffet” of corporate handouts, stock buybacks and tax breaks that moved Iowa jobs overseas rather than promote reforms “that would help Iowans who are stuck in the muck as a result.”
Smith was joined by State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, a West Des Moines Democrat, and state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, who charged that Ernst’s reelection bid is being bankrolled by corporate and GOP interests rushing to confirm a new U.S. Supreme Court nominee before an upcoming ruling on the future of the American Care Act that could jeopardize protections for pre-existing conditions for thousands of Iowans in the middle of a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said Republicans were anxious to distract attention from the Trump administration mishandling of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that had claimed more than 200,000 American lives — including at least 1,317 Iowans. But that topic is not going away.
“I think this is on the minds of Iowans every day — the fact that we have to wear masks when we’re out in public, the continued fear of this, the continued high number of people here in Iowa who are affected on a daily basis, so I think it adds to the concerns that Iowans have and that they continue to be concerned about the pandemic,” he said.
During a press call with reporters Monday, Eric Branstad, senior adviser for the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign in Iowa, said the president and Sen. Ernst “both are running very hard and in parallel” to secure their reelections among Iowa voters.
“Sen. Ernst is out campaigning, I've been with her at multiple events all weekend,” Branstad said, “and she — along with her agenda in support of the president — has gotten great feedback and great support all throughout the state. So I think you know, what the president is doing and what Sen. Ernst is a direct reflection really on both campaigns.”
