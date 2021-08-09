Derecho 2020: Many Iowans still cope mental anguish a year after derecho

“We’ve just been in limbo for a year,” Jodi said.“ We’re ready for something to be resolved.”

Many know the Philipps as Santa and Mrs. Claus, who they portrayed for 16 years at the Fire and Ice Parade in Cedar Rapids along with the reindeer they raise on the farm. They also founded a program 20 years ago called Dear Santa, which aims to provide Christmas gifts to children of families in need.

They’ve slowed down and stopped the Dear Santa program in recent years due to declining health. Jodi did don the Mrs. Claus this past Christmas with a friend stepping in as Santa, but the couple hopes to continue to keep that tradition alive together.

Beyond that, Jodi said they’ve just begun planning for their future. For some time they had hoped to be able to rebuild 2-Jo’s Farm, but as time passes, that possibility is becoming less likely.

Jodi and John have been living at their bed-and-breakfast in Chelsea, Periwinkle Place Manor, and hope to move into the house they own next door once they fix it up.

Once the insurance dispute is settled, they plan to salvage what they can and try to sell the property. She says after years working on a farm, she’d like to be able to travel across the country.