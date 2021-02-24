Despite COVID challenges, Iowa economic development chief remains bullish

DES MOINES — Back in December 2019, Debi Durham predicted 2020 would be one of the best years of her decade as chief of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“And we’ve had some stellar years,” Durham told the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee Wednesday.

She based her prediction on trade deals that had been signed, positive signals in the farm sector and a rebound in manufacturing.

“Little did I know, we would deal with a Black Swan event called COVID,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic was a setback, but Durham remains bullish on Iowa’s economy and economic development potential.

There are pockets of concern, she said. The hospitality industry, for example, has been “devastated,” but “our ag economy is strong, our manufacturing is looking to come back extremely strong, ... our unemployment numbers are, in most every county, within reach of where they were before COVID.”

“So I would tell you, we do not have a recession,” Durham said. “Overall, our economy did very, very well.”