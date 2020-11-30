Despite positive signs, Pritzker warns of another COVID-19 surge

Still, Pritzker said, it could take several days, or even weeks, before the state sees what impact holiday travel and gathering will have on its infection rate, and he said he has no plan to scale back the Tier 3 mitigations in place for at least the next three weeks.

“I say this as we come off of a Thanksgiving holiday when many people may have dropped their guard and gathered with people from outside of their own households,” he said. “The hope now is that we can fend off the surge in the next few weeks to get to a healthier holiday time in the latter half of December. We'll be watching the data closely to monitor for a Thanksgiving related surge in our case count, our positivity rate, our hospitalizations, and ICU admissions.”

Pritzker said he had spoken by phone just before the news conference began with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including Dr. Fauci, about the timing of a rollout of vaccines that are being developed. That call came on the same day the biotechnology company Moderna Inc. applied for emergency use authorization of its vaccine.

Pritzker noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide Dec. 10 on another request for emergency use authorization by the drug company Pfizer. But even if the FDA grants that request, he said, it could take several days before the vaccine is available in Illinois.

The governor added that the state still does not know how many doses of the vaccine will be made available, but he said the first priority will be to vaccinate health care workers and other first responders who work directly with COVID-19 patients.

