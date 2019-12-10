DHS’s new director aims for transparency, accountability

“That’s where I’m going to be focused, which is really understanding places where we might have room to grow in terms of our oversight of the program,” Garcia said. “Because as you move from fee-for-service to managed care, the role of the organization shifts quite substantially.”

Garcia said she’s been working with Iowa Medicaid Enterprises Director Michael Randol on understanding the data available, which should show officials “the health of the system and where we need to focus our efforts.”

But Iowa’s managed-care system always will be an area she watches for potential issues down the road. It’s the department’s job to be looking at the program’s data early and often, she said, so they can catch those problems “long before we’re hearing from those providers.”

Garcia said she has not yet met with any of the managed-care organization officials, and declined to comment on whether there needs to be expanded oversight of the companies.

“This early on in my tenure, I don’t know that I have an answer for that,” she said. “I know there needs to be consistent (oversight), and I know what that looks like, so I intend to do that.”