Earmarks are back and 3 Iowa lawmakers want over $51M for projects

The infamous $223 million Alaska “bridge to nowhere” often is cited as the earmark that shamed Congress into banning earmarks. However, a 2003 request by Grassley for $50 million to leverage as much as $300 million from other sources for Earthpark, an indoor rainforest at Coralville, is another much-derided earmark that critics pointed to as a reason to end the practice.

The rainforest project never was funded. When the GOP gained control of the House in 2011, tea party Republicans chose to eliminate the practice. In his State of the Union address that year, Democratic President Barack Obama promised to veto any bill containing earmarks, saying “the American people deserve to know that special interests aren't larding up legislation with pet projects.”

Hinson and Axne don’t see it that way. Their requests are not adding spending to the federal budget. Instead, according to Hinson, who sits on the House Appropriations and Budget committees, they are asking that “money already being designated to certain federal programs be allocated to these projects within those programs.”