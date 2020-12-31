Easier access to Iowa sports betting could create ‘buzz’' Rule for visiting a casino first expiring

“I think the average sports wagering customer may have more than one app. They may have two or three apps and they’ll be able to use those apps to shop around for the best odds or the type of bet that they’re most interested in,” said Ohorilko. “I think in these first few months, those customers are going to be marketed to very, very heavily and so I think there will be a lot of demand for customers, which means the promotions will likely ramp up here in this first and second quarter of 2021 as these online sports companies are trying to compete for their customers.”

Casino operators were delighted when legalized sports betting broke strong from the gates with revenue and attendance climbing in the first six months of fiscal 2020. But then it crumpled down the stretch when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered gambling parlors and many other businesses closed last March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic also forced the cancellation of major sports when college basketball and other betting attractions were in full swing, and Iowa’s casinos saw their net proceeds sliced by about 20 percent to post their lowest revenue totals since fiscal 2006 and attendance numbers the lowest since 1996.

The gradual return of pro and college sports enabled Iowa gamblers to wager nearly $87.2 million last month, setting another monthly record.