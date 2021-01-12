Education reform bill will head to Illinois governor; economic equity bills pass House

SPRINGFIELD — A bill aimed at improving racial equity throughout the state’s K-12 and higher-education system passed both houses of the General Assembly on Monday, while another bill addressing economic inequities was up for House approval Tuesday night.

Both bills were part of an agenda being pushed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, which called for the rare lame-duck session before members of the next General Assembly — and possibly a new House speaker — take office Wednesday.

The House worked late into the night Monday to pass the two measures after a series of lengthy private caucus meetings, some of which involved negotiations over who the Democrats would nominate for speaker. The education bill had already cleared the Senate earlier in the day, and the Senate and was preparing to take up the economic equity bill Tuesday night.

Debates in both chambers were heated, with Black Caucus members arguing that their issues could no longer be ignored and Republicans arguing that despite the Black Caucus’ good intentions, the bills had been put together hastily and were seriously flawed.