Educators drive to protest in-person school order

Beranek said individual school districts should be free to decide how much in-person and how much online instruction to offer instead of being forced to adhere to a statewide mandate.

“There are so many nuances to the field of education that requires contact in proximity that with the current pandemic that we’re witnessing here, all across the country as well as in Iowa, and the numbers continue to grow, our school districts need to be fully in charge of making the decision on what is the most appropriate thing for them,” Beranek said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued a report that “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.” The report cited evidence of negative impacts on students from the disruption of the previous school year this past spring, the potential for harmful social isolation and scientific evidence that young children appear to be less likely to experience severe harm from the disease and less likely to become infected and to spread infection.

A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said the reopening of schools was a key part of the state’s pandemic recovery efforts.