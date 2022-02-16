Effort to limit public land moves forward

Republicans who support a bill that seeks to limit public land buys say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and county conservation boards shouldn’t be competing with farmers trying to buy timber for cattle grazing.

But Democrats who oppose Senate Study Bill 3134 say its more often developers or other large farmers outbidding new farmers when land goes to auction.

The bill passed the Senate Natural Resources Committee with a 7-to-5 vote along party lines and now may be considered by the full Senate.

“If conservation is truly the reason a person wants to put land into the lands of the state of Iowa, they can still do that,” said Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.

SSB 3134, proposed by Sen. Annette Sweeney, an Alden farmer and Republican, limits the amount of money groups such as the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources or county conservation boards can pay to buy land to convert it to public uses that could include parks, playgrounds or museums.

The proposed purchase caps range depending on the land’s potential for farming:

• For timber and nontillable pasture, buyers can pay up to 80% of fair market value

• Low-quality cropland — 75%

• Medium-quality cropland — 70%

• High-quality cropland — 65%

Landowners who sell to the DNR or county conservation board for the capped price can’t claim the remaining value as a tax deduction, the bill states.

Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, said he spoke with two farmers from O’Brien County who have concerns about competing against conservation groups for timber that’s not ideal for row crops but does work for cattle grazing.

“This is the government putting some curbs on the government itself,” he said. “I do understand some of the concerns being raised — I don’t want to be dismissive — but I’m not seeing any recognition this is a legitimate problem.”

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, said she received 700 emails in opposition to SSB 3134.

“To me that’s a pretty strong message to Iowans that this is not right for our state,” she said. “If we are to move this bill forward, we are not listening to the will of the people.”

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, said he considers the bill a kind of eminent domain because the Legislature would be limiting the options of landowners who want their land to become public, but can’t afford to do so at a reduced price.

He pointed out Iowa has one of the lowest shares of public land in the nation.

“I do think we have a problem to solve in access to land for the next generation of farmers,” Boulton said. “I don’t think this hits that objective.”

The Bur Oak Trust, based in Iowa City, accepted a donation of 103 acres near Wellman in 2018. The Washington County Conservation Board now is under contract to buy the parcel and expand the English River Wildlife Area, available to the public for hunting, fishing, primitive camping or hiking.

Bur Oak Executive Director Jason Taylor told The Gazette earlier this week SSB 3134 will hurt projects like this.

“I don’t know a case where land trusts are outbidding farmers,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0