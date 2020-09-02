Election will shape next American century, Buttigieg tells Iowa Democrats

During Wednesday night’s fundraiser, Buttigieg said he wished he could be in Iowa in person and that he and his husband Chasten are thinking about the Iowans whose lives were upended by the Aug. 10 derecho.

Buttigieg also said the country inevitably will look different after the pandemic, and that is, in part, what makes November’s presidential election so crucial.

“Our recovery is going to have to include decisions that by their nature will shape American life for the rest of our lifetimes," Buttigieg said. "And we’re not just going to be re-establishing all of the old political and economic arrangements we knew before with the same winners and losers and the same weaknesses and injustices. We can’t do that. And we shouldn’t try.

“I’m convinced that the decision we’re making right now, at the start of what’s going to be America’s deciding decade for this century, is going to shape everything for the rest of our lives.”

Ashley Biden, the daughter of Joe and Jill Biden, spoke later during the event. She told Iowa Democrats that her father as president would work to expand access to health care, address climate change, reduce gun violence and assist caregivers.

She also said the race is about character.